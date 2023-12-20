Okanagan College gets new leadership with new chair and vice-chair

Photo: Okanagan College Dale Safinuk, Andrea Alexander and Juliette Cunningham

Okanagan College has new leadership after electing a new chair and vice-chair of its board of directors.

The new chair of the board is Dale Safinuk, a retired financial services executive with TD Bank, who was appointed by the province to the OC Board in 2019.

Safinuk replaces outgoing chair Juliette Cunningham, a business owner and former Vernon city councillor, who was first elected chair in 2021.

“OC’s commitment to students and this region is unparalleled. My heart is truly aligned to the College and its mission to transform lives and communities, and it is an honour to be chosen to serve as chair. I am grateful to the Board, and in particular to the leadership of Chair Cunningham over the past two years,” says Safinuk.

The former chair will continue to serve until July 2024 and Andrea Alexander has been named the new vice-chair.

“One of the best parts of our roles on the Board of Governors is being able to interact and engage with students. I have really enjoyed attending convocation and commencement ceremonies, student award presentations and alumni gatherings as chair of the Board, because it has allowed me to experience the optimism, energy and enthusiasm of OC students – something that will stay with me for years to come,” Cunningham said.

The OC Board of Governors consists of community leaders appointed by the provincial government as well as elected members representing OC's students, instructional and support staff.