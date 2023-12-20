Kelowna RCMP make 50 arrests in shoplifting crackdown

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP made 50 arrests in seven days as part of a crackdown on shoplifting.

Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit worked with the Vancouver Police Department on the nationwide Project Barcode initiative, recovering over $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Approximately 30 Criminal Code charges will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service, along with multiple referrals to the restorative justice program as a result of the seven-day crackdown.

"The CSU officers who work closely with our crime analysts and local retail businesses heard and identified the concern over growing retail theft and the elements of violence sometimes associated with these shoplifting incidents. After visiting and collaborating with our partners to the west, our CSU officers tailored an operation plan unique to Kelowna to address our own prolific shoplifters who are targeting the same stores," says Sgt. Scott Powrie, operations NCO with the Community Safety Unit.

Over the seven days, uniformed and plainclothes officers worked closely with store and loss prevention employees to identify, monitor and apprehend shoplifters.

“This project was a tremendous success, and we owe most of that to our security and loss prevention partners who do this every day. They act professionally and are key figures in reducing incidents of theft in our community," says Powrie.

During the blitz, officers also arrested several individuals with outstanding warrants, including one Canada-wide warrant, as well as impounded multiple vehicles for Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code-related offences.