MLA Norm Letnick looks back on 25 years in elected office

Photo: Contributed Norm Letnick was re-elected to a fourth term as MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country in 2020. Will not run in next election.

The next provincial election is going to be a strange one for Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick.

After four terms as an MLA and serving stints as a municipal councillor in both the City of Kelowna and the Town of Banff, Letnick will not be running for re-election this time around.

"I keep going at full speed ahead, representing my constituents until the premier calls an election. I won't be on the ballot this time. I've served all my life. I've had the privilege of serving 25 years as an elected person," he told Castanet in a year-end interview.

Letnick says despite not running for office this time around, he still plans to serve his community.

"I'll just continue to serve my community in a non-elected manner and try to build some entry level housing for young families that they can afford, and serve that way."

Letnick has volunteered most of his life, including more than a decade helping homeless residents at Kelowna's Inn from the Cold, The Kelowna Gospel Mission, and purchasing a fourplex for use by the Kelowna Welcome Inn Society as a transition home for those recovering from addictions.

"I'm retiring from elected public office but I'm not retiring from community service. I joined the Army Cadets when I was 13 years old. I just love Canada and I, like many others in our community, want to give back as much as I can."

Letnick has already started his next venture, a private housing initiative called YeYe Housing Society which has announced plans for its first 20-unit project on Houghton Road.

"We have an application into the city right now, for our first project, it's a 20 unit, townhouse project, and we anticipate the units will sell about 25 per cent below market value," says Letnick.

Although times have changed and Okanagan politics have changed as well, Letnick thinks he's leaving things in good hands.

"While the names might have changed, and the look might have changed, the motivation is still the same. Everybody just wants to do what they can to make their community a better place. I hope citizens pick wisely provincially as well, and that we can elect a BC United government and have our local MLAs on the government side of the legislature."

Letnick says some issues have come to the forefront over the past few years. Challenges like addictions, housing and safety weren't as prominent as they are now.

"The big issues of the day 15 years ago were transportation infrastructure, getting that bridge built, getting the economy going and balanced budgets back."

Letnick says ever since the BC Liberal Party lost the election, "the amount of investment in the Okanagan basically dried up after the NDP took power. And it looks like the only way to get that investment flow back again, is to make sure that the BC United get elected and Kevin Falcon is the premier."

Letnick looks forward to supporting the public servants who come after him.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," he said.

"I just hope those people who have some time or some treasure can share some of that with those less fortunate in our community. And I look forward to seeing my constituents over the holidays and of course into the next year as their MLA and then when the election is called to continue to to be with them in our great community."

B.C.'s next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.