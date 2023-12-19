Lime sees 190 per cent increase in Kelowna ridership in 2023

Photo: Castanet

As Lime nears the end of a three year trial to test how e-scooters fit into the provincial transportation network, they say their ridership numbers nearly tripled in Kelowna in this year.

The micro-mobility company says they saw a 190 per cent increase in total rides on scooters and e-bikes in 2023 when compared to 2022.

When the e-scooter pilot program was initially launched in 2021 in Kelowna, there were multiple providers. Lime is now the only one left standing after Spin, Roll and Bird left the Kelowna market, citing extra restrictions like geo-fencing imposed by the city as the reason for leaving.

The City of Kelowna amended its traffic bylaws allowing the use of e-scooters on city streets in the spring of 2021. Since that time the province has announced an expansion of the pilot project. A new four-year safety review will start in April and replaces an e-scooter pilot project that began in 2021, which saw the machines tested in 13 communities.

“Lime is proud and grateful to everyone in Kelowna who sent ridership soaring this year and we hope to continue building on that success in the years to come. In the spirit of giving and thanking our riders, we have provided all University of British Columbia Okanagan staff, students and faculty with an unlimited 10% discount on rides” says Sonia Kandola, with Lime.

Jacob Tugendrajch with Lime says his company is thrilled with how well the last three years have gone.

"As three years approaches in April 2024, we hope to work with the city of Kelowna and our local partners to build on the success of the program and improve wherever we can. As always we will be paying close attention to safe riding and proper parking. We see this as an opportunity to deepen our commitment to and partnership with the city, producing wins for riders and all road users who work, live, and play in Kelowna," says Tugendrajch.

Despite early issues with safety, Lime says they are in line with their global standard.

"Kelowna ridership has been amazing, nearly tripling this year compared to last year and our safety record remains strong, 99.99 per cent of our rides being completed safely," says Tugendrajch.

Since Lime launched in April 2021, over 160,000 people have taken over 940,000 rides in Kelowna. Last summer alone 78,000 riders took over 555,000 trips on Lime e-bikes and e-scooters in Kelowna.