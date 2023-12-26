Kelowna International Airport back to pre-pandemic numbers despite wildfire impacts

Cindy White

2023 was a year of ups and downs at Kelowna International Airport.

One of the most significant events was the grounding of all flights during the height of the wildfire emergency in August. Airport CEO Sam Samaddar says while they’ve been impacted by wildfires before, never to this extent.

The ban on commercial aircraft made way for firefighting activities and daytime flights were halted for nearly a week.

“Frankly, it was really working through the regulator, Nav Canada and the forestry service in trying to get to where we could both operate collectively together to fight the fires but also keep the operations of the airport open to allow for commercial aircraft activity. That took some time to solve,” explains Samaddar.

“We haven’t left it there because we think the linear style of managing these things is obsolete.”

He says YLW will be working through its concerns with regulators and BC Wildfire Service over the winter. “We know these things are going to happen again and it’s really about how we collectively get to a solution.”

Despite the summer disruptions, YLW is on pace to return to 2019 numbers, with over two million passengers passing through the gates.

There were plenty of highlights for the airport this year, including the opening of a new childcare centre for employees, and the start of the biggest investment in the airport’s history. Construction began on a major a terminal expansion.

“We did the enabling works (over) this last year, and the ground works and things like that” says Samaddar. “The teams now are working on really coming out of the ground.”

Once the ground work is done, the foundation will start going in next year. The project is on schedule. Phase 1, which includes an expanded departures lounge, a larger security screening area, and direct access to the south gates, is set for completion in 2026.

Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2036. It includes further expansion of the departures lounge, relocating the domestic arrivals area, adding higher capacity baggage carousels and relocating the rental car, shuttle and tourism booths.