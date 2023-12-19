Kelowna MLAs send letter urging housing minister to intervene to get tiny homes site open

Photo: Cindy White Site preparations have mostly been completed but an operator has not yet been announced for the tiny homes project in Kelowna.

Kelowna’s BC United MLAs have fired off a letter to the housing minister urging him to intervene to ensure the tiny homes project across from the Rail Trail homeless encampment opens before the worst of winter arrives.

Castanet reported earlier this month that efforts to secure a qualified operator for the tiny homes project was taking longer than anticipated.

“BC Housing understands the urgent need for more supportive housing in Kelowna, which is why we have been working closely with the City to bring the homes at 759 Crowley Ave. online as soon as possible,” said BC Housing in a statement issued on Dec. 7.

“Work is currently underway for ground preparation and utilities ahead of the installation of the units. We expect the project will be completed in early 2024. While this work progresses, BC Housing is also working on securing a qualified operator to manage the homes. This process has taken longer than anticipated but we have received applications and will be sharing publicly who the operator will be in the coming weeks.”

In the letter to Minister of Housing Ravi Khalon, Renee Merrifield, Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart point out that, “While the City of Kelowna has diligently worked to secure and service the site, order, and receive the homes, it has come to our attention that there remains a significant impediment to the fruition of this project: the absence of an operator."

"This critical gap is preventing the project from moving forward, despite the readiness of the infrastructure and the pressing need within our community.”

The opposition MLAs say they are concerned about the apparent lack delays in issuing a request for proposals to operate the tiny homes site.

“This delay is not only concerning but also unacceptable given the urgency of the situation. With winter approaching, and temperatures poised to plummet, we cannot afford any further delays. The well- being and safety of our citizens are at stake.”

The letter goes on to say that it is imperative that the process be accelerated so that people can move into the homes as soon as possible.

Along with the tiny homes project on Crowley Ave., BC housing recently announced plans to put temporary supportive housing modular homes at 2740 Highway 97 North. It’s also working with the city to find land for new permanent supportive housing.