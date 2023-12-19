Missing Kelowna woman found safe: police

Photo: RCMP Chaylene Anderson.

UPDATE 2:56 P.M

Missing woman Chaylene Anderson has been found safe and sound by RCMP after being reported missing earlier in the day.

"The RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Kelowna and the media for their assistance with this investigation," says Const. Della-Paolera, RCMP

ORIGINAL 2:06 P.M

Kelowna RCMP needs your help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Friends and family of Chaylene Anderson, 34, say they have not seen or heard from her since the morning of Dec. 16, and she was reported missing Dec. 18. Anderson's family is uncertain of her daily activities but they believe she may be in the Rutland area or possibly in downtown Kelowna.

Anderson is described as an Indigenous female standing five-foot-five and weighing approximately 122 pounds, she has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark coloured sweat pants or leggings with a pink sweater and a grey and pink toque.

"RCMP and Chaylene’s family are extremely concerned for her safety as this is out of character for her to be away from her home," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

"If you see Chaylene, please keep her in sight and call the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-74147.