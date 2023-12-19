Kelowna RCMP seize drugs and handgun after a stop at a 'nearby problem residence'

Photo: Contributed

Two people are facing charges after Kelowna RCMP found illicit drugs and a handgun in a vehicle.

On Dec. 1 just before midnight, RCMP members from the Proactive Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Fleming Dr at Leathead Rd after it left a "nearby problem residence," according to police.

The passenger, a man well known to police, was arrested for failing to abide by his curfew.

Police stated that the driver, a woman, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Officers located and seized a handgun along with a substantial quantity of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and dilaudid pills.

The woman was released at the scene after the vehicle was impounded for pre-existing Motor Vehicle Act charges, while the man remains in custody.

Authorities mention that the man is scheduled to appear in court next on December 20, 2023, in Kelowna.

“This incident highlights the uncertainty and extreme risks our officers face each and every day,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“This team routinely delivers results by targeting those repeatedly committing crime in our community and undoubtedly prevented something violent from happening down the road.”