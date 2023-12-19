UBCO connects international students with hosts for the holidays

Photo: UBCO

The Univesity of British Columbia Okanagan is testing out a new pilot program designed to make life a little less lonely for international students over the winter break.

The school is attempting to match international students spending winter break in the Okanagan. "Host for the Holidays" connects graduate students with faculty and staff who will invite them into their homes for a meal during the break.



UBCO associate vice-president Dale Mullings says he signed up as soon as he heard about the program.



“For my wife Erin and I, we saw this as an opportunity to open our home to students who may not be able to be with family over the holiday season, just as we would hope someone would do for one of our children. We feel very fortunate to be hosting two students, one from India and one from Turkey and hope to learn about their academic research, life abroad and their plans for the future. It will be exciting for our young children to learn about their experiences,” Mullings says.

Christmas is a special time of year but it can also be lonely, especially for people who live too far away from their homes and families to return for a visit.



UBCO has more than 1,350 graduate students right now and about 40 per cent of them are international students.



“This is the time of year when we need to reach out and ensure our international students do not feel isolated, especially with their own families so far away. But this is also a great opportunity for the hosts to learn about the rich culture international students bring to our campus and community," says international student advisor Nora Lambrecht.



So far 29 people, including partners and their families, will be hosted by faculty and staff.



UBCO international student advisor Sebastian Kolesar says he’s happy to take part and he's eager to learn more about other cultures.



“During my time as an international student, I experienced isolation, homesickness, loneliness, dislocation, and issues related to adapting to the culture in the host country where I was an uninvited guest and settler. Additionally, as someone with a transnational identity, I often sought out opportunities to engage with cultural food, music, and traditions that reminded me of both my paternal and maternal homes.”



Kolesar says he is looking forward to introducing the international students to his partner and their two kittens.



“I will be hosting two students, who will be welcome to join my family to share food, stories, and company. We hope to explore shared experiences and learn more about each other in a comforting environment," Kolesar says.