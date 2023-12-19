Parents of Kelowna teen killed in homicide waiting for justice

Madison Reeve

Two months after a 15-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood, the teen's parents are still seeking answers.

Two days after the the death of Tristan Seeger on Oct. 21 at the intersection of Franklyn and Houghton roads, police declared the death of homicide.

The parents of Seeger expressed frustration on Tuesday about being kept in the dark.

"I contacted the lead investigator today to inquire about the team dedicated to Tristan's case. He explained that there isn't a specific team assigned to Tristan's case. There are approximately eight officers working on his case among others, which is deeply upsetting to me," said Tristan's mother, Paule Seeger.

"I inquired about the current status, but he declined to provide any comment," she added.

In an email to Castanet news, Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Michael Gauthier says that the investigation is still ongoing and progressing as scheduled.

"There's a significant amount of disclosure and preparation involved in a homicide investigation before presenting it to the BC Prosecution Service. There's no room for error. The RCMP won't rush and compromise the investigation's integrity, despite the family's understandable hopes," he said.

The family says they know who is responsible for their son's death.

"We know the person's identity. The community also knows. However, the individual's communication with us has been inappropriate. I can confirm it's an adult man," Paule Seeger said.

In October, Kelowna RCMP arrested and subsequently released two individuals in connection to Seeger's death.

Police say they have not yet submitted their investigation to the BC Prosecution Service.

Since the 2016 Supreme Court of Canada R v. Jordan ruling, which placed firm limits on the length of legal proceedings, police and prosecutors have been forced to delay actually laying charges, and starting the clock, until almost every piece of evidence is collected. Previously, police had the time to continue the investigation as the court process moved on.

Family and community members are invited to attend a memorial for Seeger at 4 p.m. on Friday at Ben Lee Park to commemorate the teen.