Big White plans to open Powder Quad chair and the Alpine T-bar this week

Photo: Contributed

Despite rain in the valley bottom, there has been enough snowfall at higher elevations for Big White Ski Resort to make plans to open the Powder Quad chair and the Alpine T-bar later this week.

Resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says the lifts will open Wednesday following another six centimetres of snow overnight.

For the most part, ski conditions across the province have been marginal at best and the forecast from Environment Canada shows daytime highs above zero until past Christmas Day at least.

Previous back-to-back La Niña years brought cooler temperatures and increased precipitation, but the 2023/24 winter season is an El Niño year, which tends to bring warmer temperatures.

Environment Canada says this year's El Niño conditions have meant warmer surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, extending westward from Ecuador.

The current El Niño is registering a water temperature change 'upwards of a degree-and-a-half warmer than seasonal in that area of the Equatorial Pacific,' which makes this El Niño a strong one according to Environment Canada meteorologist Dereck Lee.

That likely means that ski conditions may stay marginal for a while, "please be advised that all conditions remain marginal and you should expect early-season conditions. Please stay on open runs only and use extreme caution," Ballingall said.

"Thank you Mother Nature... Continue snow dancing."

As of Tuesday morning, Big White has a base of 85 centimetres with eight lifts and 42 runs open.