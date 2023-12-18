Parade of lights brings joy to Glenmore

Contributed

He pulled it together at the last minute, but the community came out in droves to see a parade of holiday lights through Glenmore on Sunday night.

Rob McBurnie only had about a week to bring together the event after learning that no one was organizing the parade this year. He wanted to make it a reality for both his kids and everyone else in the neighbourhood.

He says about 34 vehicles decked out in holiday lights and decorations showed up for the festive procession. They wove their way from the corner of Valley Road and High Road, to Clifton and beyond.

Several people took to the Glenmore Facebook group to rave about the event and to thank the organizers and participants. One women posted a picture of her young son writing “thank you for the look of pure joy on my son’s face.”

McBurnie is hoping to make it an annual event and doesn’t just want to treat Glenmore. He says that next year he’d like to bring the parade of lights to downtown Kelowna.