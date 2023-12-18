RDCO adds more locations for Christmas trees chipping

Photo: RDCO

More locations have been added to the regional Christmas tree chipping program.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan encourages everyone with a natural Christmas tree to dispose of them in an eco-friendly way and have them chipped for free.

A new drop-off location has been added at the Cook Road boat launch this year.

The RDCO waste reduction office recommends giving your tree another life by dropping it off at one of the free chip-it locations where it will be chipped into a nutrient-rich compost called GlenGrow available at various locations, including the Glenmore Landfill.

Christmas tree drop-off locations are open from December 26 to January 31:

Kelowna:

Cook Road Boat Launch - NEW for 2023/2024

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)

Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive)

Open Monday-Sunday, 7:30 am –4:45 pm.

Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1

Three tree limit; load must be tarped

West Kelowna and Peachland:

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road)

Open Friday-Monday, 7:30 am – 3:50 pm.

Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)

People are reminded to remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling their trees.

Christmas trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in the yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes on March 1, 2024. Prunings and branches must not be longer than 5cm (2in) in diameter and less than 1 metre (3ft) long.