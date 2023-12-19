Road rage incident captured on dash camera in Kelowna

Contributed

One driver wasn't too happy on Monday afternoon and took his frustrations out on someone else's car.

Shawn Fisher captured dash camera video of a road rage incident that took place at 4 p.m. along Bernard Avenue.

"Road rager gets out of his vehicle at the red light at Bernard, traveling up Spall. He walks up to the car in front of him, punches the side of the vehicle, then walks back to his vehicle," Fisher said in the email.

At this time, it's unknown what led up to the incident.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.