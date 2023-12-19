Canadian Comedy Award winner rings in the New Year in Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Canadian Comedy Award winner, Dave Nystrom.

If you're looking for something slightly different to help ring in the New Year, consider a night of laughter at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Canadian Comedy Award winner Dave Nystrom will be performing on Sunday, December 31, at 6 p.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club. Tickets include a buffet dinner and everyone is encouraged to stick around after the comedy to bring in 2024 in style with dancing and drinks, including champagne at midnight.



Nystrom has been called a comedy virtuoso and has appeared at HBO's US Comedy Arts Festival and on Comedy Central.

"Choosing a favourite show is like picking your favourite holiday treat, but our NYE Dinner & Comedy Event is definitely in my top three. We go all out for these shows, and this year is no exception. With Dave Nystrom headlining, we're bringing one of Canada's top comedians and one of the finest comedy writers in North America," says Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon.

Nystrom has also won awards for his comedy writing skills earning both a Canadian Comedy Award and a Writers Guild of Canada Award for his work on 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes.'

For tickets and more information click here.