Kelowna driver ticketed for phoney police lights

Contributed

Kelowna RCMP seized some fake police lights after a small car was seen cruising down KLO Road with red and white lights flashing from behind the windshield.

Police were alerted by witnesses on Saturday, including Troy Gangl, who has expertise in roadside safety equipment. He says it wasn’t just someone’s holiday decorations.

“I own lights of all different kinds for traffic control and that is specific. That’s meant for the front window of a vehicle and it’s a very purposely bought flashing light,” he said.

After seeing a number of other drivers slowing down and pulling to the side of the road, Gangl followed the vehicle and called police.

“The driver of this vehicle received a violation ticket for 'unauthorized flashing lamps' and the lights were seized by police,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier told Castanet. “There is no indication that anyone was pulled over by this vehicle aside from moving out of the way.”