Take home a beautiful pair of diamond earrings, all for a good cause

Madison Reeve

Time is ticking to take home a pair of 1.12-carat earrings.

Premier Jewellery and Loans' annual diamond earring fundraiser in support of the Kelowna Women's Shelter wraps up on Tuesday Dec. 19 at 12 p.m.

Crafted by a goldsmith at Premier Jewellery and Loans, this year's diamonds are a pair of 1.12-carat earrings with 14K white gold, featuring a halo design with butterfly backs.

The diamonds are appraised at $7,900, and bidding started at $500. The current bid is $5,200.

"It's a great way to give a really generous gift this holiday season on two levels. First, you're giving these fantastically beautiful diamond earrings to someone you care about, and then 100 percent of that gift money supports people in need," said Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser.

The proceeds from the auction will support women and children escaping domestic violence.

Over the last seven years, this fundraiser has donated $45,500.

"When we consider the impact of money... for one person to be available for a 24-hour support line is $250. To provide a beautiful holiday dinner for women and children for Christmas is $300. Additionally, $3,000 covers three healthy meals a day and snacks for women and children for one month in our organization," said interim executive director of the Kelowna Women's Shelter Michelle Dickie.

To make your bid, click here.