Lake Country family plans celebration of life after losing 5-year-old daughter

Photo: Toni Nicholls Five-year-old Rylie Nicholls.

To say it's been a difficult year for Lake Country's Nicholls family would be an understatement.

"Quite a few families (that I know) have lost their kids due to cancer this year," says Toni Nicholls, mother of Rylie Nicholls, 5, who recently lost her life to cancer.

"Anytime I can talk about her I will because I just feel there needs to be more awareness. She beat cancer and that's the part that's really tough and what's unique about our situation. Riley actually beat cancer but the treatments are so harsh that she couldn't survive those."

Nicholls says her daughter was the light of her life until the day she passed away on Oct. 24, 2023.

"We had family pictures planned for the Monday. Unfortunately Sunday morning, we woke up and we knew it was the end. It was very peaceful and I told her right before she took her last breath that her best friend, Savannah was waiting for her," Nicholls says.

Rylie Nicholls was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in July 2021, and after an 18-month battle, she was declared cancer free. Unfortunately, not long after beating cancer, she was diagnosed with end-stage lung failure.

The family originally planned to hold an end-of-life celebration in 2023 but changed their minds after realizing how many people wanted to be there to help support the family.

"We didn't want to rush to have a service and we sort of had a place picked out but due to overwhelming response of individuals wanting to pay their respects, we actually had to change venues," says Nicholls.

The celebration of life is now set for May 2024 at the Revelry in Kelowna, with a final date yet to be determined.

"My husband did some work on the Revelry and I think it'll work perfect. We're going to have music and some people will sing and we're going to have all of her art displayed. I'm hoping for sort of like a silent auction of some of her teddy bears to raise money for the Children's Hospital. We'll be having people travelling from all over," says Nicholls.