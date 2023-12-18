Kelowna fire chief leaving to seek new adventures in Whitehorse

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting at the wildfire base camp set up at UBC Okanagan on Aug. 23, 2023.

Kelowna is searching for a new fire chief.

After nearly seven years at the helm, including leading the city through this summer’s wildfires, Travis Whiting is leaving the Okanagan to answer the call of the Yukon. He is taking over as chief of the Whitehorse fire department.

“I don’t know if it will be a slower pace. I’m not one who tends to be at a slow pace, but it definitely will be at a different scale,” Whiting told Castanet. “A lot of our focus on moving up there, of course, is on the lifestyle and just exploring another area.”

He says he wants to invest the same level of energy in the Whitehorse fire department that he did during his tenure here in Kelowna, including sharing his expertise and experience.

“We’ve managed a number of large scale events. It’s been incredible just to watch the work that our crews on the front line do, and just how incredibly professional and well trained and committed that they have been through all those major events.”

He says he fell in love with the Yukon after visiting the territory over the past few years. “I’m looking forward to working with new people and trying new challenges. But also really exploring the Yukon and getting into the back country and continuing to see more of that part of the world.”

What he’ll miss most about Kelowna is the people. He says it will be tough to leave the crews, neighbours and different parts of the community that he and his wife have gotten to know over the past nine years.

Whiting joined the Kelowna Fire Department in 2015 and was promoted to chief in June 2017.

The city’s job posting notes that the role of fire chief “is to strategically plan the future needs of our community and ensure KFD operations continue to deliver exceptional customer service in the areas of suppression, prevention, public education, fire dispatch, emergency management, first medical response and rescue services to Kelowna and the region.”

The union-exempt position comes with a salary range of $171,400 to $199,900. The closing date for the job posting in January 7, 2024.