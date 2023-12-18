Lake Country RCMP announce arrest of alleged drug dealers

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Lake Country made an arrest of a pair of suspected street-level drug dealers over the weekend.

An RCMP news release says officers observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a gas station in the 9700 block of Highway 97 on Dec. 16 at 3 a.m.

Mounties who approached the vehicle saw, in plain view, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs.

The passenger and driver were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and after a brief struggle, police say both were taken into custody.

Nine grams of suspected fentanyl, several thousand dollars, a scale and cocaine were recovered. The combination of drugs and cash led officers to believe the pair are drug traffickers. Both were released at the scene pending an investigation.

“There are specific laws as it relates to operating a motor vehicle and transporting personal amounts of drugs inside and in this particular case, they were not abiding by them,” says Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country RCMP detachment commander.

“Officers will continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to ensure road safety and stem the flow of illicit drugs into our communities. This is a great example of proactive work being done by our Lake Country RCMP officers and being present in our community.”