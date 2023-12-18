Rotary, local business supports Salvation Army kettle campaign

Photo: Angela Stadnyk

Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo and 2050 Investment Advisory Group at Raymond James Ltd. have raised $10,000 for the Salvation Army kettle campaign for the third year straight.

"With the recent rise of inflation, many families are struggling to put food on the table. The demand for the services of The Salvation Army has gone up significantly,” said Francis Cheng, portfolio manager with 2050 Investment Advisory Group.

“To face the challenges, Ogopogo Rotary, 2050 Investment Advisory Group, and Raymond James Canada Foundation have come together for the last three years to raise money for the families through the Christmas kettle.”

The foundation offered to match donations up to $5,000, and together, the groups have been successful in raising over $10,000 three years in a row.

Angela Stadnyk, Salvation Army volunteer kettle coordinator, says the annual campaign would not be possible without community partners.

“The impacts of inflation have been very far reaching and we have seen a continued increase in the number of individuals and families that we are assisting, with many of those households never requesting past support, therefore, this campaign has never been more critical than right now,” she said.

“The Salvation Army is always looking for support through partnerships within the business community to ensure a successful Christmas season. We are so grateful for The 2050 Investment Advisory Group, along with the kettle support of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo, for rising up during these difficult times. Not only did they meet the match requirements, but they surpassed them. We are beyond grateful!"