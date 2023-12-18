Kelowna nurse who received stem cell transplant urges others to join the donor registry

Cindy White

A Kelowna nurse is urging you to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Joel Koette hosted a stem cell swabbing event in the lobby at Kelowna General hospital on Monday, to raise awareness and encourage locals to join the stem cell donor registry.

He knows first hand the difficulties of finding a donor. Koette was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in April of 2018.

“Pretty much right off the bat, the doctor said I’d need a stem cell transplant. And about six months later I did find a match from a man in Germany, and it’s been about five years now that I’ve been in remission,” said Koette.

He says his doctors did try to find a donor in Canada but had to look overseas because there was no match here. The German man who helped save his life went through the process at his local hospital. After his stem cells were extracted, they were frozen and sent to Kelowna, where Koette underwent his transplant.

Members of the public and hospital staff turned out for the swabbing event Monday, including licensed practical nurse Megan Oelke, who works in the emergency department.

“I feel like as a nurse we always want to be able to care for people, whether they’re your friends or not. And if it’s something little that I can do, that takes no time at all, and at some point it helps someone down the road, they yeah,” said Oelke.

If you are between the ages of 17 and 35 and it good health, you can register to be a stem cell donor through the Canadian Blood Services website. You can also sign up to make a blood or plasma donation this holiday season.