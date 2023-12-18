Elevation Outdoors receives $10K donation from Rotary, matched by Stober Foundation

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

A local organization focused on helping youth facing barriers to participate in outdoor activities got a huge boost from a pair of Kelowna organizations.

Elevation Outdoors received $10,000 from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo, those funds were then matched by the Stober Foundation for a total of $20,000.

According to their website the mission of Elevation Outdoors "is to enhance the lives of underprivileged youth by helping them participate in specially designed outdoor sports programs."

The programs are offered free of charge to eligible youth.

"Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo is proud to support Elevation Outdoors and has seen the benefits their programs create in the youth of our community. Beyond learning the skills of outdoor sports, we see the leadership, pride, and self-confidence that their participants gain. Having the Stober Foundation match our donation is truly a fantastic holiday gift," says Lisa Wakefield, co-president Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo.

The donation was presented by members of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo in front of the Tree of Hope on Dec 14.

"Elevation Outdoors is deeply grateful for the ongoing and long term support of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo and the Stober Foundation. The $20,000 combined donation will be instrumental in funding new program seats for youth in their Learn to Shred snowboarding program and Live to Ride mountain biking program, allowing Elevation Outdoors to expand its outreach and make a more significant impact on the lives of youth facing barriers to participation in our community," says Corrine Wilson with Elevation Outdoors.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo and the Stober Foundation say they hope this donation inspires others to support the cause.

For more information or to donate click here.