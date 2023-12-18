New, more muted plans for housing on golf course in Gallagher's Canyon submitted to city

Photo: Meiklejohn Architects The proposed new pro shop and apartment building.

New plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna for housing on the Pinnacle Course at Gallagher’s Canyon.

Canadian Retirement Corporation caused a stir with the Gallagher's Canyon community in 2021 when it proposed a four-and-a-half-storey apartment building on Gallagher’s Drive East, partly because it would have been located in the middle of the nine-hole Pinnacle Course and also because the official community plan did not allow for apartment housing in southeast Kelowna.

It appears CRC gave up on that iteration, because new applications submitted recently to the city feature new designs. Meiklejohn Architects has submitted rezoning, development permit, development variance permit and official community plan applications for the new plans that call for a 19-unit apartment building with retail space on the current pro shop site and 21 townhomes where the original apartment building was proposed. The townhomes would be only two storeys tall.

Renderings show the apartment and retail building would include a new Pinnacle pro shop and be two storeys tall. It’s unclear how the golf course layout would change if the project goes ahead.

Kelowna city council will consider the proposal some time in 2024.