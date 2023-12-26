Top environmental story of the year: B.C.'s brutal wildfire season

Madison Reeve

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today for our environmental story of the year, we look at the destruction caused by the year's wildfires.

The 2023 wildfire season has been the most destructive in British Columbia’s recorded history.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate and hundreds of homes and structures were lost or damaged.

Between April 1 and October 31, 2,245 wildfires burned more than 2.84 million hectares of B.C. forest. Of the 2,245 wildfires, 72 per cent were natural-caused and 25 per cent were human-caused. For the remaining three per cent of wildfires, the causes are undetermined.

There were 60 "wildfires of note," a wildfire that is highly visible or poses a threat to public safety. It cost as estimated $817 million to fire the fires and the province was under a state of emergency for 28 days.

The truly devastating impact of the 2023 fire season is the tragic loss of six B.C. wildland firefighters: Devyn Gale, Zak Muise, Kenneth Patrick, Jaxon Billyboy, Blain Sonnenberg and Damian Dyson.

In June and July, temperatures were significantly above historical averages. Many weather stations in B.C. recorded monthly temperatures in their top ten warmest ever recorded

Between August 15-18, over 40 new temperature records were set. This heatwave was followed by a dry cold front which spread strong gusting winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour for a 24-hour period from B.C.’s northwest, through Interior regions.

"Following the extreme heat and strong wind event, numerous wildfires exhibited extreme fire behaviour and spread exponentially, including the the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos, the McDougall Creek wildfire adjacent to West Kelowna and the Bush Creek East and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires in the Shuswap, which merged as a result," said the BC Wildfire Service it is seasonal summary.

The McDougall Creek fire almost completely destroyed West Kelowna.

The wildfire was first spotted on Aug. 15 at approximately 6 p.m. and was listed at less than a hectare in size.

Just two days later the wildfire had grown to 300 hectares and regional parks in West Kelowna were being closed due to fire risk.

That evening the fire was extremely visible from the Kelowna waterfront and it had crested the ridge and was moving towards Traders Cove and West Kelowna Estates, where is destroyed numerous homes.

A few hours later, the fire had jumped Okanagan Lake and started burning in the Clifton and McKinley neighbourhoods. RCMP were conducting tactical evacuations in the same neighbourhoods.

Overnight it became clear that homes had been lost of the west side of Okanagan Lake and upwards of 20,000 people were evacuated from their homes. A third fire was also burning in Lake Country.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Thursday night was “one of the most challenging nights of firefighting in our history."

"100 years of firefighting all at once" and "a fire chief's worst nightmare," he further described it.

A total of 189 properties were destroyed or lost to the McDougall Creek fire. At its largest point the fire grew to an estimated 13,900 hectares.

In the Shuswap, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires merged in August into one blaze.

The 41,806-hectare wildfire impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District estimated 176 structures were destroyed and 50 were partially destroyed.

The Crater Creek fire near Keremeos started burning in mid-July, though it did not prompt evacuations until early August, when it saw a sudden jump in aggression and made its way to the U.S.

BCWS worked in collaboration with partners south of the border, but the fire grew to 46,500 hectares and destroyed multiple homes. The Cathedral Lake Lodge barely escaped the flames.

Also in the South Okanagan, the Eagle Bluff wildfire came dangerously close to Osoyoos.

The massive wildfire blazed over the US border into Canada in late July.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated when the fire was at its height of activity and the town declared a state of local emergency. On the Canadian side, the wildfire grew to 7,060 hectares in size and in the U.S. the fire reached 6,648 hectares in size. No structures were lost on the Canadian side of the fire.

Elsewhere in B.C., the Donnie Creek wildfire in the northeast was the largest fire in the province's recorded history. Fires in the Kootenays and Sea-to-Sky region also destroyed homes.

Summer conditions persisted well into September and October, proving challenging for the roughly 2,000 BCWS firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect the province this year. Additionally, crews from 135 municipal fire departments from across the province sprang into action to help protect homes when needed, including dozens of crews who came to the rescue in West Kelowna.

“On one hand, we're really proud of what we accomplished this year and the amount of work we did, but on the other hand, there were some pretty big losses over the season and that weighs heavily on people,” said Elora Van Jarrett, a unit crew supervisor in a BCWS season summary video.

“We're sort of wanting to celebrate what we accomplished but also wanted to pay respect to what was lost.”

"The 2023 wildfire season was long, impactful and challenging, and the people and communities of British Columbia will continue to feel the effects of the season in the months to come," BCWS said in a statement.