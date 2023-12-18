Environment Canada calls for above seasonal temperatures this week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mild week, according to Environment Canada.

Normal temperatures for this time of year include highs near -1°C and lows near -7°C.

This week, the Thompson Okanagan region will hover around 4°C for the majority of the week.

Monday will see a high of 2°C with a mix of sun and cloud. The overnight low will drop to -1°C with a chance of flurries.

Tuesday may have flurries or rain showers with a high of 3°C. The overnight low will be 1°C with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds, reaching a high of 4°C.

Thursday will also reach 4°C with mostly cloudy periods.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to reach 2°C with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

