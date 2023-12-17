Large turnout for inaugural JoeAnna’s House Winter Wonderland

Madison Reeve

Hundreds of people filled the streets Sunday afternoon for the inaugural JoeAnna’s House Winter Wonderland event.

The event took place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. outside JoeAnna’s House along Royal Avenue.

"We have everything from photos with Santa to tours of JoeAnna's House. There are food trucks, hockey, kids' activities, and a beer garden for the grown-ups. You name it, we probably have it," said Carly Malchuk, JoeAnna's House events manager.

Entry and participation in activities are by donation, with all proceeds going towards JoeAnna’s House, which was built in 2019.

"It's a community-built home, serving as a residence for those with loved ones in the hospital. It's sustained entirely by the community, so 100 percent of donations contribute to the functioning of JoeAnna's House," Malchuk added.

For more information about JoeAnna's House, click here.