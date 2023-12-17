RCMP in Lake Country impound five vehicles in less than a week

Photo: RCMP Lake Country RCMP impounded five vehicles in six days during speed and impaired driving enforcement between Dec. 10 and Dec. 15, 2023.

From impaired drivers to speeders, Lake Country RCMP impounded the vehicles of five drivers in just six days this month.

The blitz took place between Dec. 10 and 15.

In one incident, a driver was clocked going 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Dec. 12. The driver was issued a ticket and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

While conducting radar speed enforcement on Highway 97 on Dec. 10, Mounties pulled over a vehicle doing 145 km/h in the 100 km/h zone. Breath samples from the driver showed they were over the legal blood alcohol limit. They were handed a 90 day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. A similar case of speeding on Dec. 11 netted another motorist over the legal limit.

Party goers at an event along Jim Bailey Road on Dec. 14 were warned police would be conducting enforcement in the area. “Unfortunately, one person did not heed the warning and was stopped driving away,” noted the RCMP.

“They provided a breath sample and (were) found to be impaired. They were issued a 90/30 IRP (90 day driving prohibition,vehicle impounded for 30-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition).”

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays being able to get to their homes and gatherings safely,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwhistle, Lake Country detachment media officer. “Lake Country officers will be on patrol to ensure the roads are safe to travel and will be looking for anyone placing other travellers in danger. Happy holidays!”