Photo: Contributed A vehicle parked on a yard along Gerstmar Road caught fire early Sunday morning.

Flames lit up the night sky in a Kelowna neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

A vehicle parked in the front yard of a home on Gerstmar Road was on fire. A witness snapped a photo of the vehicle fully-engulfed in flames as members of the Kelowna Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze.

The fire did not appear to spread to the home or a nearby tree.