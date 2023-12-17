Okanagan Robotics Academy looking for new members

The Okanagan Robotics Academy is looking for students to join their team ahead of the spring 2024 RoboCup.

Academy founder August Beetlestone, a local teacher, says robotics has come a long way, with younger and younger kids being more excited about the learning process.

“I started to see there wasn’t as much opportunity for students who wanted to pursue technology and showcase that technology," he said.

"So we thought why don’t we start an academy where students can get together in community of learners and showcase what they’re learning while having an opportunity to take things to the next level."

Jessica Loewen, the mother of a student in the academy, says the program has been something that's been missing from schools here in the Okanagan for some time, and that it’s given her son a sense of purpose and belonging.

"It’s somewhere that Kai, my son, feels really comfortable. He really just feels at ease with being in the classroom with him and he loves doing lego robotics and he loves building. It’s a place he can just really feel at home," she said.

The Academy is open to students grades 5 to 12 and welcomes all skill levels, no experience required.

A grade 6 student named Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her grandfather and signed up for the class eager to learn about everything robots.

“I’ve probably learned a bunch of things. I’ve learned how to program a robot and how to build one. We use a program or software on it where you place it together," Charlotte explained.

Classmate Kai Loewen has a strong passion for robotics and was approached by Beetlestone to join the academy when it was first getting off the ground.

Kai couldn't resist the opportunity to meet and learn alongside people his age who share his same passion for technology and learning.

“It has upped my confidence a lot, I used to be really shy but now I connect with all the other kids in here and kind of talk about the robot and communicate about how I think the robot works," Kai said, adding the program has him thinking about becoming an engineer when he exits school.

More info on the Okanagan Robotics Academy is here.