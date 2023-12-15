Rosemary Thomson supporters rally at Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Rosemary Thomson

Supporters of former music director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Rosemary Thomson, are organizing a rally to try and bring her back Friday night.

A petition on Change.org is calling for Thomson's supporters to meet in front of the Kelowna Community Theatre from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"Please consider showing your solidarity tonight, with everyone who wants a proper orchestra to exist in this Valley," states the petition which has been signed by more than 2,300 people as of Friday.

The petition is calling for Thomson supporters to hand out information to concertgoers and display placards in an attempt to get their message to the OSS Board, "to #bringbackrose!!!"

The former music director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has indicated she will be launching legal proceedings against her former employer after she was terminated months away from retirement.

The Okanagan Symphony Society has alleged they have cause for terminating Thomson’s contract in a statement from their lawyer.

Thomson was abruptly removed from her post at OSO on Dec. 1 after 16.5 years of service. The move was disclosed to members via an email on Dec. 6.