Central Okanagan business story of 2023: A difficult year for wineries

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for our Kelowna business story of the year, we look at the struggles of the local wine industry.

It was a challenging year for the wine industry across the Okanagan, but particularly in Central Okanagan, which felt the direct impact of wildfires and evacuations.

Lindsay Kelm of the BC Wine Growers Association says the industry took a significant hit when the fires ripped through the Central and South Okanagan.

"Normally we are not dealing with this amount of catastrophes all at the same time. Usually its one or two per year, but having everything happen all at the same time really did make it challenging," said Kelm.

When the fires hit, the industry was just starting to grapple with the impacts of a major freeze in December 2022 that sent temperatures close to -30 C.

"That had a significant impact on the crops as we were later to find out. Approximately 54 per cent of B.C. wine industry's grapes were gone after that freeze event, either through winter kill or long term damage that will need to be replanted."

West Kelowna's Niche Wine Co. was impacted by the McDougall Creek fire, which damaged their vineyard, some outbuildings and a trailer. Luckily, the winery was left unscathed.

"You can kind of see above that the fire has gone all the way around the vineyard. That burned our fence, which meant we had a lot of four-legged friends eating the majority our crop this year," said Niche Wine Co. co-founder Joanna Schlosser in a previous interview.

"Truthfully, in the grape industry the last three or four years has really been a challenge if you think about COVID and tourism and all of that stuff that we faced collectively, and we've had a lot of climate issues."

With the wineries in the Okanagan having yet to return to pre-pandemic sales, some owners are looking for a way out of the business, including those at Camelot Winery.

"We just figured this is the right time," winery co-owner Denise Brass said. "A lot of red flags on the way with COVID and the grape industry with the losses. We thought it was a sign for us to maybe say its a perfect time for us to close our doors and just retire or semi-retire from this business."

As the wine industry took at least a $100 million hit in 2023 alone, the BC Wine Growers Association is hopeful for relief funding from the provincial government in years to come.