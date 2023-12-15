Andrew Johns and The Jets will perform Sir Elton John's classic at Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Contributed

The Yellow Brick Road Experience is coming to Kelowna.

In an electrifying tribute to one of pop music’s most iconic figures, Andrew Johns and The Jets will be bringing the essence of Sir Elton John to the Okanagan and the Kelowna Community Theatre in April.

The eight-piece ensemble, along with four-time Juno Award winner Julie Masi from the Parachute Club, will recreate the magic of John’s music, performing all the hits in their original keys, resonating with fans of all ages.

The two shows, which will be held at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Kelowna Community Theatre, promises to be a vivid celebration of Sir Elton’s enduring legacy. With a setlist that includes beloved classics like Your Song, Tiny Dancer and the record-breaking Candle In the Wind, the show offers a comprehensive look at John’s impressive discography, which boasts over 250 million records sold worldwide.

Fans can expect an evening filled with the excitement, passion and exceptional musicianship that characterized John’s prime. As Andrew Johns and The Jets take to the stage, audiences will be transported down memory lane, reliving the timeless hits that have become synonymous with an era of musical brilliance.

Tickets can be purchased on the Kelowna Community Theatre website here.