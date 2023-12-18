Okanagan Housing Awards finalists announced, Carrington Homes leads way

Photo: Contributed Endless View by Frame Custom Homes is up for three awards.

Carrington Homes leads the way with eight nominations for the 31st annual Okanagan Housing Awards.

The awards, which are conducted by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, celebrate the best projects of the year in new home construction, residential renovation and interior design.

There are three finalists in each of the 40 award categories, and the winners will be announced during the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence gala on Saturday, March 2.

“The finalists in the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence represent symbols of innovation and dedication within the housing industry,” CHBA-CO president Krista Paine said in a press release. “Being named a finalist in these prestigious awards signifies not only a moment of recognition, but a validation of the team’s commitment, quality and passion for the success of the industry.

“Being a judge for numerous other award associations, I am pleased to see our awards continue to solidify the Okanagan’s position as industry leaders across Canada.”

Three home builders earned five nominations, including Align West Homes, Frame Custom Homes and Millennial Developments. Hannah Katey Interior Design also had five nominations to lead the way in the design categories.

There was a record-breaking number of nominations this year, and the three finalists were chosen by a panel of award-winning judges from across the country.

“Building homes is one of the largest economic drivers in our community,” CHBA-CO executive officer Dan Winer said. “These awards showcase the diversity of new construction projects we are seeing.

“The Okanagan Housing Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the hard work home builders and their trades have put in over the last year to deliver some of the most beautiful new homes in Canada.”

The entire list of nominees can be found here.