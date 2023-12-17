New development on Rutland's Sadler Road would create 114 more rental units

Photo: Contributed

A proposed development in Rutland would bring another 114 rental homes to the community.

Greenstone Developments has applied for rezoning and a development permit at 200-230 Sadler Rd., which is half a block north of Highway 33, one block east of Rutland Road N.

The six-storey building would feature voluntary side-and rear-yard setbacks due to its mid-block location as well as ground-oriented units and a community garden to make the transition to higher density a smooth one.

Balconies would also be purposefully inset to minimize sightlines into surrounding properties.

“Our commitment to mindful design extends to placing parking below grade, avoiding a visible parkade wall facing adjacent properties,” Greenstone Developments’ Jeff Nishimura wrote in the application letter.

Plans call for 69 two-bedroom units, 24 one-bedroom spaces, 11 three-bedroom homes and 10 studios.