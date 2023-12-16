Ecora adds RWT Growth founder to board of directors to help direct growth

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna engineering company has added a financial expert to its board of directors.

Ecora, which specializes in engineering, environmental sciences and natural resource management consulting, has appointed Stone Capital and RWT Growth founder and CEO Reece Tomlinson to its board of directors.

Tomlinson has advised on more than $1 billion in transactions across 12 countries and multiple industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reece Tomlinson to our board,” Ecora founder Kelly Sherman said in a press release. “Her exceptional experience, unique insights and commitment to fostering inclusive business environments align perfectly with Ecora’s values and strategic goals.

“Her appointment is a testament to our dedication to diversity and excellence at the leadership level.”

Tomlinson has a master’s in business administration from Athabasca University and executive education from MIT and Cambridge, further solidifying her role as a strategic leader.

“Joining the Ecora team is a privilege,” Tomlinson said. “I am excited to contribute to a company that not only shows impressive growth and potential but also maintains a strong commitment to social responsibility and community development. I look forward to being part of Ecora’s journey in making a positive impact in the engineering and environmental sectors.”