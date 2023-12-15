Okanagan College hires new school of business dean to replace retiring head

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College has hired a new dean for its school of business.

Joe Baker has been tagged to replace Dr. William Gillett, who has been with the college since 2017 but is retiring. Baker will begin his role in February.

Baker spent nearly 15 years in academic leadership roles at George Brown College and Centennial College and for the last few years has been running his own consulting business.

“I was born and raised in Vancouver and have since had the incredible opportunity to travel and work around the world,” Baker said in a press release. “I am excited to join Okanagan College and their well-renowned school of business, and to work with everyone in the department and across OC to inspire and educate students.

“It is exciting to be joining a team whose objective is for students to succeed and grow, so that they in turn can help their communities and the economy thrive.”

Baker at Centennial College helped to develop student housing and a learning centre that housed the institution’s hospitality, tourism and culinary arts programs. A similar centre is being built at Okanagan College and is expected to open in 2026.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Joe bring his incredible depth of experience in the education, hospitality and tourism sectors to Okanagan College,” OC president Dr. Neil Fassina said. “It is an exciting time for OC and the school of business, as we have been approved for a new bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship program and get ready to break ground and build the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism.

“I’m looking forward to having Joe join our team at the college and to what lies ahead for our students.”