Movie shoot makes for single-lane alternating traffic in Rutland

Photo: Brayden Ursel

For those travelling through South East Kelowna and Rutland Friday, you might have wondered what was going on with police and coroner van spotted. Turns out a local movie is currently being shot at the bridge of East Kelowna Road and Hollywood Road South.

While its not known what the title of the movie is, workers on the scene were able to tell Castanet they're filming a thriller and that they've been popping up in different spots around town for a while now.

At the site it appeared the crew was shooting a car crash scene.

A group of actors were filmed hovering around a prop police car and it appeared to be quite the dramatic shot.

The film crew is expected to be on location throughout the day and much of the night, shooting a number of different scenes.

The road remains open for vehicle use and traffic control is in the area to help with single alternating traffic.