Festival of Trees fundraiser means more this year to Rota family

Photo: Contributed Wes and Heather Rota in front of their tree.

The money raised from this year’s Festival of Trees is going to childhood cancer research, which is why Wes Rota really wants his family’s tree to hit its fundraising goal.

Rota and his wife, Heather, lost their seven-year-old daughter, Ruby, to cancer in May 2017. Her family continues to honour her memory by participating in the Festival of Trees, a provincewide initiative that is sponsored by BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The “In Memory of Ruby Rota” tree not only commemorates a cherished life but also leads the fundraising efforts each year.

So far this year Ruby’s tree has raised just more than $10,000, but the goal is $20,000, and the Rota family really wants to hit that mark to deliver the biggest blow against childhood cancer that it can.

“It’s just part of our grieving processes, to try to find something positive around the holidays to remember Ruby by,” Wes Rota said of his family’s annual commitment to the fundraiser.

“It’s not just for us, but everybody else that knew her: teachers, friends and all those people. It gives them somewhere positive to go and maybe just reflect a little bit.”

The decorated Ruby tree is on display at Kelowna’s Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

Those interested in sponsoring Ruby’s tree can do so on the Festival of Trees website here.

All of the fundraiser’s trees will be on display at the Delta Grand until Jan. 5. West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate Winery also has several trees on display.