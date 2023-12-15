WestJet adds Vegas, Kelowna flights twice a week

Photo: Canadian Press

Direct flights from Kelowna to Las Vegas have returned with WestJet.

On Friday, Dec. 15, WestJet celebrated its inaugural flight to Las Vegas from Kelowna International Airport, marking the return of a popular destination for travellers throughout the Okanagan.

The direct non-stop flight departed at 8:45 a.m. Friday, with passengers eager to enjoy the entertainment capital of the world following the plane's touch down.

"We are very excited to continue to see the commitment WestJet has made to our region," said Sam Samaddar, YLW Chief Executive Officer.

"Las Vegas is a highly sought-after destination for our passengers, and we are thrilled that WestJet is meeting this demand with their new twice-weekly flights."

Flights will occur on Mondays and Fridays, with more than 3,000 seats available per month.

“We are thrilled to further our commitment to Kelowna with the return of popular service to Vegas,” said Riccardo Simonelli, Director of Canadian Airports at WestJet.

“We know that this route will play a key role in stimulating leisure and business demand as we continue to provide our guests with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter.”

For more information click here.