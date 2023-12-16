Holiday golfing available at Shadow Ridge Golf Club

Christmas is less than two weeks away and here in Kelowna Shadow Ridge Golf Club has reopened to the public and golfers are itching and eager to get back on the course.

The head pro at Shadow Ridge, Mark Kitts, opened the gates on Friday morning, welcoming back members and helping golfers get ready for tee off.

“It’s very unique considering last year we were closed November 3rd, I think it snowed, and then it never left. This year is a lot different and we got the opportunity with no frost it looks like in the forecast, and we’re opening Friday with an 11:30 shotgun and then we’re going to have tee times Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.,” said Mark Kitts, head pro at Shadow Ridge.

Shadow Ridge tells Castanet with weather like this, they wouldn’t be surprised to see some golfers coming in from Big White after a morning on the slopes. It doesn't happen every winter, but has been more common in recent years, just not this late into the season.

“They can ski in the morning and then golf in the afternoon. It’s a little tough with the daylight right now, and then the mountain took a little longer this year to open, but usually they can do that. We’re one of the last to close yearly and you’ll see some guys pack their skis up after a morning run and then come out here and dust the clubs off and come out here," said Kitts.

The forecast says the course should stay open for at least a week, but Shadow Ridge says it’s a day to day process.

“We have 35 guys on the sheet already. We have those diehards in Kelowna where it doesn’t matter what the weather is, it may be a high of two or three degrees, but they’ll be out there if we’re be open," he said.

"We’ll be open if the weather says yes, right? And we’ll talk to our superintendent and if he says it's not going to hurt the golf course, we’ll let golfers come out and play golf. We want to be out there, they want to be out there, and why not?"

If you’re interested in booking a tee time or just want to keep up to date with what’s happening at Shadow Ridge, you can download the Shadow Ridge app to find out more.