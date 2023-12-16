New development proposed for Rutland urban centre

Photo: Contributed

Plans have been unveiled for a new apartment building proposed for the corner of Leathead and Montgomery roads.

The application is to rezone the property to the rental only subzone making it a rental property in perpetuity.

Stretch Construction which submitted the application, is also seeking development and development variances.

The development in question is a six-storey, 57-unit wood frame apartment including a mix of bachelor (32), one bedroom (18), two bedroom (6) and three bedroom (1) units.

"We are grateful to the City of Kelowna for the opportunity to add a thoughtfully designed and well-constructed residential development in the Rutland urban centre," the application stated.

"It is our opinion that the proposed development has variances that are appropriate for the site, and we look forward to working with the city."

The application seeks variances for setbacks and parking.

"As the world changes to a less vehicle dependent society and finding better ways to lessen our carbon footprint, the need for large parking structures will slowly lessen over time.

"The project will require a variance of six parking stalls. The proximity to transit and cycling networks should help support the variance."

After rental only bonusing, the development would require 40 parking stalls. They are seeking the variance to reduce that number to 34.

Another 88 long-term bicycle stalls are also included in the proposal.

Amenity space covering most of the roof area is also being proposed.

Staff at city hall will review the application before making a recommendation to council sometime in the new year.