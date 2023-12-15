Castanet has you covered for cheap and easy Christmas gifts

Photo: Contributed Castanet Apparel brings back many Kelowna memories in a T-shirt form.

With Christmas right around the corner, Castanet has the perfect gift for that certain someone on your list.

"Just in time for Christmas we have put all our T-shirts on sale for just $10 each," says Castanet Apparel manager, Heather Casorso.

You can find the T-shirts at the top of the Castanet web page, quantities and some sizes and colours are limited and will only be available while supplies last.

"Please go to our apparel site and I will be happy to get them filled right away in time for cheap and easy Christmas gifts! No discount code, simply add to cart and checkout it will update automatically," says Casorso.



Castanet began selling T-shirts based on iconic Okanagan brands and locations in 2021 and after selling them online and at various markets around the Okanagan they are being discontinued.

"These T-shirts make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer. They’re soft high quality shirts that capture the nostalgia of days gone by. Quantities are limited and once they are gone they're gone," says Chris Kearney Castanet senior vice president.

While most of the designs are nods to Kelowna’s cool past, several celebrate what it has become today: one of Canada’s most popular and cool places to live. That is what the Kelownafornia-branded T-shirts are all about.

The T-shirts are locally sourced and printed at Kelowna’s BC Sportswear.

Customers can save money on shipping by simply popping by the Castanet Kelowna office on Lawrence Avenue to pick up their orders once they are ready.