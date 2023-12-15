City crews working on emergency watermain repair on Springfield Road

Photo: File photo

Kelowna drivers heading eastbound on Springfield Road Friday may be delayed after a watermain broke near Kirschner Road.

In a press release Friday morning, the City of Kelowna says crews are currently undertaking the emergency watermain repair at the intersection of Springfield and Kirschner Roads.

“Traffic impacts are minimal, however Springfield eastbound traffic will be impacted for the majority of the afternoon until the repair is complete,” the City says.

“Motorists should expect delays and plan trips accordingly. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.”

It's not clear if there are any water service impacts in the neighbourhood as a result of the break.