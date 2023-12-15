Grand opening of Big White's new $5.5M Central Reservations building

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White unveiled their new Central Reservations building Thursday.

The new building is located in the resort's Happy Valley parking lot. Guests looking to check-in and check-out at their accommodations on the mountain can now do so at the new building, rather than in the resort's village area.

“The new $5.5 million building features more guest parking for easy check-in and check-out, a large and open front desk, high ceilings, and a guest lounge with showers and bathrooms for those wanting to ski on their check-out day,” said Big White Vice-President Michael J. Ballingall.

“The new building features a larger reservation office and owner relations office, a board room, a meeting space and a maintenance shop.”

On Thursday, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Electoral Area A/West Boundary Director Sharen Gibbs attended the grand opening of the building for a ribbon cutting with Big White President and CEO Peter Plimmer and others.

The mountain opened up for skiing and boarding last Friday, two weeks later than planned due to lack of snow. While some snow has fallen over the past week, allowing the opening of the Black Forest chair on Wednesday, the alpine snowbase currently sits at 84 cm.