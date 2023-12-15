Gearing up for 10th edition of Kelowna’s New York New Year’s Eve

Photo: Festivals Kelowna Valley First New York New Year's takes place in Stuart Park from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023.

It’s only mid December but Kelowna is gearing up for the tenth edition of Valley First New York New Year’s in Stuart Park.

Residents can ring in 2024 early with friends and family on Dec. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m.

"Get ready to have a great time on New Year’s Eve!” said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna. “Short in duration yet filled with incredible entertainment, our team put together another terrific celebration that gives our community the chance to gather and welcome a new year full of possibility”.

The event, first launched in 2012, was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 but emerged from pandemic lockdowns last year. It remains free to attend thanks to the support of Valley First, the City of Kelowna and other partners.

The outdoor activities this year include drop-in games and activities at the Kids Snow Zone, skating at the Stuart Park rink and free free face painting. Live music begins at 6 p.m. youth rockers “Freeze the Fall”, followed by classic rock act “The Harshmellows” at 7 p.m., and South Okanagan country stars “The Hillside Outlaws“ hitting the stage at 8 pm.

The evening wraps up with the fireworks show, beginning at 9 p.m. Deputy Mayor Mohini Singh and Valley First president Simon Mills will lead the countdown. The fireworks will be shot from the north west point in City Park and should be easily visible along the waterfront from The Sails to the Kelowna Yacht Club.

For more details, check out the Festivals Kelowna website.