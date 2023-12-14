Kelowna paid triple assessed value for waterfront lot that will become a park

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna paid triple the assessed value for a 1.8-acre waterfront lot that will be converted into a park.

The city said Thursday that it paid $18 million for the property at 3896 Truswell Road. BC Assessment last assessed the property at $5.7 million.

Castanet has requested an explanation for the sale price from the city.

The property was sold to the city by the Truswell family who have lived there since 1940.

The parcel of land sits at the mouth of Mission Creek and includes 340 feet of lakeshore and 220 feet of creek-shore.

The city says the purchase will expand water-based park and mooring destinations for Kelowna’s 27-kilometre-long Paddle Trail, increase connectivity with downtown beach parks and unlock 400 feet of existing walkway that is otherwise landlocked, securing public access to the waterfront.

Earlier this year, the city put up fence blocking access to the beach in response to neighbours complaints. People that have accessed the beach for decades argued the fence was illegal as the foreshore is supposed to be public land.

Public access to the property remains restricted, said the city, with home demolition and site clearing expected to take place in spring 2024.

The $18M purchase was funded from the Development Cost Charge (DCC) program—which developers pay into when building new projects—and supplemented from city land reserves with no funding from general taxation.

The city’s divisional director of partnerships and investments Derek Edstrom called the parcel of land a “cornerstone” in the city’s plan to create a series of “destination beach parks.”