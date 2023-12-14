Changes coming to recycling pick up for the holiday break

Photo: RDCO

Changes are coming to your curbside waste collection over the holidays.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says residents can expect some schedule changes during the Christmas-New Year’s period.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be collected on Christmas Dayor on New Year’s Day.

As a result, RDCO says "curbside pick-up moves ahead one day, for everyone during the last week of December and the first week of January."

During these two weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Monday should put their carts at the curb for collection on Tuesday instead, if your collection day is typically Tuesday put carts out Wednesday, Wednesday collection jumps to Thursday, Thursday collection moves to Friday and for Friday collection put your carts out Saturday.

RDCO also wants to remind people that yard waste collection for 2023 ends on Dec. 30 and will resume once again on March 1, 2024.

For those disposing of wrapping paper and cardboard boxes over Christmas, be sure to flatten your boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for pick up or you can take it to your nearest depot.

Do not put these items in your recycling:

ribbons and bows

foil gift wrap

padded envelopes

toys

lights

batteries

plastic bags

glass

Waste disposal and recycling centres around the Okanagan will be open over the holiday break, with the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre, the North Westside Road Transfer Station and the Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot closing down for Christmas and New Years.

The Glenmore Landfill will also be closed on Boxing Day.

Scheduling will return to normal starting Jan. 8, 2024.