Prevalence of respiratory illnesses rising in recent weeks, but remain relatively low

Photo: The Canadian Press

The prevalence of respiratory viruses in B.C.'s Interior continues to rise somewhat, but cases remain relatively low for the most part.

Earlier this month, the Public Health Agency of Canada officially declared the beginning of flu season in the country, and the number of cases across B.C.'s Interior have been rising ever since.

“Over the past couple weeks we've seen an increase across the province, and in the Interior as well, an increase in the percent positivity of influenza as well as RSV,” said Dr. Jonathan Malo, Interior Health medical health officer.

Between Dec. 3 and 10, there were 60 positive influenza tests across the Interior – a 10% positivity rate. This is a slight increase from the 8% positivity rate the week prior.

As for COVID-19, the number of cases in the Interior have been low.

“We had that early peak of COVID in early October but then have seen consistent declines in COVID activity, really across the province and across the Interior Health region since then,” Dr. Malo said.

He adds there have been no recent respiratory illness outbreaks at any Interior care homes, but notes that it's still early in the season.

“It's early in the season but we know there are more cases coming, so it's really a great time for anyone who hasn't had their influenza vaccine to book an appointment through the provincial Get Vaccinated system to make sure they get their influenza vaccine and be protected as best as possible ahead of the peak of the season,” he said.

“Every season can be very different depending on a variety of factors, including the circulating strains and vaccine uptake and other measures that get put in place to reduce the spread of influenza. For instance, last year we saw a very early and rapid peak to the season in November, and then it waned off, whereas we haven't seen that early very rapid peak this season and it's hard to predict how it will involve.”

Dr. Malo says that all the strategies people used during the COVID-19 pandemic – like staying home when sick, maintaining proper hand hygiene and using “cough etiquette” – are useful to reduce the spread of viruses like influenza and RSV.

And going into the holidays, he says its particularly important to avoid seeing elderly relatives and others who are more vulnerable when you're sick.