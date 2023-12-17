Kelowna International Airport expecting 130,000 travellers over the holidays

Cindy White

Hurry up and wait will likely be the order of the day at Kelowna International Airport over the next few weeks.

The frenzy of the holiday travel season is upon us and traveller numbers are back to what they were before COVID 19.

“We’re going to get back to your 2019 numbers. Over two million passengers (this year). We’re expecting about 130,000 passengers between December 20 and the early part of January,” says airport CEO Sam Samaddar. He adds that there will be between 6,000 and 8,000 people passing through the gates every day.

Extra staff has been brought in but it will still be slow. He recommends you show up two to two-and-a-half hours before your flight. “It’s just that time of year where the aircraft are full and we are going to have longer lineups to get through screening.”

Samaddar also advises people to be prepared for the curve balls that come with winter travel.

“One of the things I’ve preached about is, have a plan A, B and C. So that if you do get caught in-flight or mid-travel and get stuck somewhere, that you have some alternative plans,” he said. “I think it starts with getting good flight insurance and things like that, so that you’re protected in the event things do go sideways.”

Wednesdays and Fridays will be the busiest days through to early January. Samaddar recommends you check the airport's website before leaving home.